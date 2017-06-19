Case against Live Nation in Radiohead stage collapse ends in a mistrial

A new trial has been ordered, but the delay in proceedings could mean it doesn't get to court again

The case against Live Nation in regards to a stage collapse at a Radiohead show in 2012 has ended in a mistrial.

The band’s drum technician Scott Johnson was killed in the incident in Toronto five years ago, while three others were injured. A year afterwards, Canadian authorities filed charges against the promoters.

Ontario’s Ministry Of Labour filed also filed charges against scaffolding company Optex Staging And Services and engineer Domenic Cugliari. Legal proceedings have already been delayed already in the case, with Live Nation asking a judge to throw out the charges because of the delay in them being filed.

Today (June 19), Pitchfork reports the latest trial has ended in a mistrial because the judge in the case, Shaun Nakatsuru, was recently appointed to the Ontario Superior Court and no longer has jurisdiction over the case. Because of trial time limits imposed by Canada’s Supreme Court, further delays could mean the case doesn’t make it to court.

Prosecutor David McCaskill told Pitchfork that a hearing on the delay motion is due to take place in August.

Live Nation have denied any wrongdoing in the incident, saying in 2013: “We absolutely maintain that Live Nation and our employees did everything possible to ensure the safety of anyone who was on or near the stage involved in the tragic incident that led to the unfortunate death of Mr. Scott Johnson.”

Radiohead dedicated ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ to Johnson, who was 33 at the time of his death. The band and their crew all attended his funeral in Doncaster. The technician had also worked with Robyn, The Killers and Keane amongst others.