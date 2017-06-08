Radiohead talk break-up suggestions and future plans

Band open up about plans after their current tour ends

Radiohead have addressed their future plans and dismissed suggestions that they could split after their current tour ends.

The band’s tour in support of last year’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ comes to an end on July 19, the date of their controversial Israel gig.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, guitarist Ed O’Brien said that he “think[s] the tour will be done after these shows”, with drummer Phil Selway adding: “It’s a blank calendar at the moment”.

Frontman Thom Yorke, meanwhile, stressed that a break wouldn’t mean a break-up: “I would imagine we’ll keep going. I mean, I don’t know how, or when, but no, we’re not gonna stop. I fucking hope not.”

Yorke continued to detail his solo plans: “There’s also a bunch of things I’m doing on my own that I have to finish. They’ve been on hold for ages. Whether they will translate into anything, I’m not quite sure. It’s kind of weird. I don’t have a plan for the second part of the year at the moment. I mean, I wasn’t able to plan things for a long time now and now I can. I’m trying to get my head around that.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Elsewhere in the RS interview, Thom Yorke described recording ‘OK Computer’ in a haunted house and recalled hiding among Radiohead fans on their way to the band’s gig.

The band also made headlines by hitting out at Britpop, with Jonny Greenwood describing the genre as “just a 1960s revival” and Yorke saying it “made me fucking angry”.

They have also suggested that they could record next album live for first time since 1997.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced the 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album ‘OK Computer’. They recently played unreleased track ‘I Promise’ live for the first time in 21 years.

The ‘OK Computer’ reissue will arrive on June 23, the same day they perform at Glastonbury.