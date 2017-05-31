Radiohead’s Thom Yorke hits out at Britpop: ‘It made me fucking angry’

Guitarist Jonny Greenwood says the 90s genre 'was just a 1960s revival'

Radiohead have criticised Britpop in a new interview, with frontman Thom Yorke saying the 90s movement made him “fucking angry”.

The band recently announced the 20th anniversary reissue of their classic album ‘OK Computer’, which will arrive on June 23. Originally released in 1997, ‘OK Computer’ came out the same year as seminal Britpop records such as Oasis‘ ‘Be Here Now’ and Blur‘s self-titled album.

Speaking in new interview with Rolling Stone, the band’s guitarist Jonny Greenwood said: “To us, Britpop was just a 1960s revival. It just leads to pastiche. It’s you wishing it was another era. But as soon as you go down that route, you might as well be a Dixieland jazz band, really.”

Yorke added: “The whole Britpop thing made me fucking angry. I hated it. It was backwards-looking, and I didn’t want any part of it.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Jonny Greenwood will open for his own band during Radiohead’s European tour.

Greenwood’s side project Junun, which features the guitarist along with Shye Ben Tzur, and the Rajasthan Express, will support Radiohead for their forthcoming dates in Oslo, Stockholm, Florence, Dublin, Manchester, and Tel Aviv in June and July. They will also play a handful of their own shows during the tour.

Radiohead are due to headline Glastonbury on June 23.