Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to score a feature film for the first time

Yorke signs on to soundtrack horror remake 'Suspiria' starring Tilda Swinton

Radiohead‘s Thom Yorke will score a feature film for the first time, providing the soundtrack for a forthcoming remake of 1977 cult horror movie Suspiria.

Italian horror flick Suspiria is being remade by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, I Am Love) and will star Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Variety reports that Yorke will provide the score for Suspiria, which has finished filming and is currently in post-production. No release date has yet been announced.

In a statement, Guadgnino said, “Thom’s art transcends the contemporary. To have the privilege of his music and sound for Suspiria is a dream come true. The depth of his creation and artistic vision is so unique that our Suspiria will sound groundbreaking and will deeply resonate with viewers. Our goal is to make a movie that will be a disturbing and transforming experience: for this ambition, we could not find a better partner than Thom.”

Although its the first feature film Yorke has scored, he has been involved in film soundtracks before, contributing to the likes of 1998 film Velvet Goldmine and 2013’s The UK Gold, a documentary about tax avoidance.

Yorke follows his Radiohead bandmate Jonny Greenwood into the film scoring world. Greenwood is set to score new Lynne Ramsay film You Were Never Really Here starring Joaquin Phoenix. Greenwood previously worked on soundtracks for director Paul Thomas Anderson, notably for There Will Be Blood, The Master and Inherent Vice, the latter of which also starred Phoenix.