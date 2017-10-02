Radiohead’s Thom Yorke announces solo shows and ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ reissue

'Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes' was originally released via BitTorrent in September 2014

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has announced new live dates in support of an upcoming reissue of his 2014 solo album ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’.

‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ was originally released via BitTorrent in September 2014. NME wrote at the time: “It’s hardly love at first listen… Yet across repeat plays, the album’s charms begin to unfurl.”

Yorke has announced that he will reissue ‘Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes’ on CD and vinyl formats via XL Recordings on December 8. The record will also be available via streaming services following the re-release.

In support of the reissue, Yorke will play three solo shows in the US, where he will be backed by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri. He’ll play Los Angeles on December 12, Oakland on December 14 and a headline set at Day For Night Festival in Houston on December 17.

Tickets go on sale at 10am PST/1pm EST this Friday (October 6). See the dates in full below:

December 12 – The Fonda Theater – Los Angeles, CA

December 14 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

December 17 – Day For Night Festival – Houston, TX

Meanwhile, Thom Yorke recently shared ‘Ocean (Bloom)’, an orchestral reworking of Radiohead’s ‘Bloom’ with Hans Zimmer. The track was reworked for the soundtrack of Blue Planet II.

Yorke discussed the “profound, spiritual” nature of the series, saying: “This was me lying on the sofa trying to go back to sleep when I’ve been up too late with my son – 7 o’clock in the morning when he was small – and it coming in and out of my subconscious,” he said on the show. “And staying there, and you know especially stuff about the deep and these life forms they’d discovered on that series, that seemed to be the implication, that they managed to go so deep that they’d discovered all these creatures that existed they we didn’t know about. That whole thing for me, the idea of discovering life that humanity doesn’t know about, is to me one of the most profound kind of things, profound concepts. Even if it’s discovering fossils, or the idea that creatures exist – that there’s a history to the place we live that we don’t know anything about – to me is the most profound, spiritual expression of humanity when we discover it.”

He continued: “Blue Planet – the original series – was probably the thing, first it turned on my son to the whole thing, and he became obsessed… then a letter from Greenpeace came through about something or other to the house, and he started reading it and said ‘Dad, can we get involved in this’? Yeah, sure if you want to. So then we established links with Greenpeace. Anyway, I got involved in all this stuff over the years, and it started with being half asleep on the sofa watching Blue Planet!”