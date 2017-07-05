Radiohead treat Manchester to surprises, rarities and Jeremy Corbyn chants

Radiohead played an epic gig at Manchester’s LCCC Emirates Old Trafford last night, treating the huge crowd to surprises and rarities as well as a spontaneous chant for Jeremy Corbyn. Check out footage and the setlist below.

After a stellar set at Rock Werchter 2017 at the weekend, the band’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ tour rolled into the 50,000 capacity venue at Old Trafford after being forced to move from two nights at Manchester Arena in the wake of the Manchester terror attack earlier this year.

Taking to the stage, the band’s first surprise came with opening with ‘OK Computer’ classic ‘Let Down’ for the first time on the tour, instead of the standard ‘Daydreaming’. The set was again heavy on ‘OK Computer’ tracks to celebrate the seminal album’s 20th anniversary, but other early fan favourite was delivered with the now seldom played title track from ‘The Bends’, and the previously unreleased ‘I Promise’ from the recent ‘OKNOTOK’ reissue.

“Please sing along, because I’ll probably forget the first verse,” said Thom Yorke introducing the track.

Not only that, but following on from a similar phenomenon at Glastonbury, the crowd again burst into the chant of ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn‘ to the tune of The White Stripes’ ‘Seven Nation Army’ in support of the Labour leader, following the band’s performance of ‘No Surprises’.

Check out footage and the setlist from the show:

Radiohead played:

Let Down

Lucky

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

Myxomatosis

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

No Surprises

Bloom

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

You and Whose Army?

Bodysnatchers

2 + 2 = 5

Encore:

Daydreaming

Nude

Lotus Flower

Paranoid Android

Fake Plastic Trees

Encore 2:

There There

I Promise

The Bends

Karma Police

The band’s tour continues with a headline set at Glasgow’s TRSNMT Festival this weekend alongside Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, Belle & Sebastian, London Grammar and more.