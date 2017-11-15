Radiohead will be touring in 2018

Amid reports that the band were due to take a break, Radiohead have confirmed that they will be touring in 2018.

Having completed their lengthy world tour for acclaimed 2016 album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ with their controversial show in Israel’s Tel Aviv (and their longest for a decade), the band recently revealed that they’d be ‘hanging up their Radioheads‘ in 2018 to focus on solo projects. Johnny Greenwood and drummer Phil Selway have both embarked on their own projects, and guitarist Ed O’Brien has also confirmed that he’ll be releasing a Brazil-inspired solo album.

“We’ve tracked some stuff and we have some backing tracks and I’m going back into the studio with Flood and Catherine to finish those tracks up and will start some new stuff in the new year,” he told Esquire about the record, before adding: “Yes there are some tour dates being looked at for Radiohead next year. So I’m very busy at the moment, I’ve got my head in this record.”