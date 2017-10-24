Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and Australian Chamber Orchestra announce new vinyl release

Their 2014 collaboration, 'Water' is getting released for the first time.

The Australia Chamber Orchestra has announced that it will be releasing a new vinyl with Radiohead‘s Jonny Greenwood.

They collaborated together on ‘Water’ in the orchestra’s Sydney studio after Radiohead’s Australian tour, back in 2013. Greenwood then travelled to India for further inspiration.

‘Water’ was revealed in 2014 when the orchestra went on tour – it was premiered on the Dublin leg of their tour in October 2014, followed by dates in the UK and Australia.

At the time, it was said there were no plans to release the track, which means this will be the first time fans have been able to take it home.

‘Water’ will be released on November 10.

Yesterday a trailer was released for Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film ‘Phantom Thread‘, which will be scored by Greenwood.

It stars Daniel Day Lewis, who announced that it will be his final film after announcing his shock retirement from acting.

Meanwhile, the Radiohead guitarist also recently responded to a viral ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ montage which jokily ‘explains’ every album ever released by the band, as well as making his thoughts known about Fox News describing Radiohead as “moaning and whining”.