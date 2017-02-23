Radiohead’s saddest song revealed

Oxford band are due to headline Glastonbury in June

Radiohead‘s ‘True Love Waits’ is the saddest song in their collection, according to a data scientist.

Charlie Thompson pulled together information from Spotify and analysed the lyrics to determine the band’s gloomiest track.

The results were scaled to fit within 1 to 100 and ‘True Love Waits’ won the designation of saddest song with a Gloom Index score of 1. The track, which you can hear below, featured on their recent album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’.

‘In Rainbows’ track ’15 Step’ also earned the highest score of 100.

It was apparently about frontman Thom Yorke‘s relationship with his former late partner Dr Rachel Owen.

She passed away last December aged 48 after battling cancer.

Owen and Yorke were partners for 23 years and had two children together, a son named Noah and daughter Agnes.

The couple split in August 2015.

Meanwhile, producer Nigel Godrich recently shared footage of the band working on ‘Ful Stop’ from ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in the recording studio.

The producer posted the 45-second clip on Twitter as a #TBT or “throwback Thursday”. “ahh memories…” he wrote in the caption.

Radiohead have recently announced plans to play a gig in Israel this summer. The band will perform at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 19.

The gig is a controversial one with bands being urged to boycott Israel in protest against the country’s occupation of Palestinian land. Guitarist Jonny Greenwood is married to an Israeli artist named Sharona Katan and he recently released ‘Junun’, a collaborative album with Israeli composer/singer Shye Ben Tzur.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are set to headline new Glasgow festival TRNSMT on July 7 alongside Kasabian and Biffy Clyro.

They have also been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017, and booked in a run of other huge European festival dates for 2017.

The band’s rhythm guitarist Ed O’Brien will release his debut solo album in 2017.