Radiohead’s Thom Yorke rumoured for secret Glastonbury set tonight
He's set to appear at the Greenpeace Field
Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will reportedly play a secret DJ set at Glastonbury tonight.
According to Twitter account SecretGlasto, he’ll be making an appearance at the Greenpeace Field later tonight – but the exact timing of the set is yet to be confirmed.
Responding to the tweet, one fan suggested that he could take the vacant slot between 1.30 – 3am.
The rumoured performance comes only 24 hours after Thom Yorke led Radiohead’s stunning headline set on the Pyramid Stage.
During the set, Yorke described Glastonbury as ‘the greatest place on Earth’.
He said: “To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today,. What a fucking great place this is. Ain’t nothing else like it on earth.”
Fans chanted lyrics from ‘Karma Police’ as Radiohead closed out their Glastonbury headline set tonight (June 23).
The band were playing on the 20th anniversary of the release of their seminal album ‘OK Computer’ and brought the first night on the Pyramid Stage to a close.
Thom Yorke also joined in with the legions of fans chanting ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’, in tribute to the Labour leader – who appeared at the festival earlier today.