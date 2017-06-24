He's set to appear at the Greenpeace Field

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke will reportedly play a secret DJ set at Glastonbury tonight.

According to Twitter account SecretGlasto, he’ll be making an appearance at the Greenpeace Field later tonight – but the exact timing of the set is yet to be confirmed.

Responding to the tweet, one fan suggested that he could take the vacant slot between 1.30 – 3am.

The rumoured performance comes only 24 hours after Thom Yorke led Radiohead’s stunning headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

During the set, Yorke described Glastonbury as ‘the greatest place on Earth’.

He said: “To the Eavises, thanks for having us at your lovely farm today,. What a fucking great place this is. Ain’t nothing else like it on earth.”

