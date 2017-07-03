Rag’n’Bone Man announces 2017 UK and Ireland tour

The 'Human' artist will embark on the jaunt in November

Rag’n’Bone Man has announced a new UK and Ireland 2017 tour.

The Sussex artist shot to fame earlier this year with his critically-acclaimed debut album ‘Human’, which became the fastest-selling male solo debut album of the decade in the first week of its release.

The BRITs Critics Choice Award winner will bring ‘Human’ to a slew of UK and Irish cities in November. Announcing the new tour this morning (July 3), Rag’n’Bone Man will kick off proceedings in Dublin on November 15, with the tour also including two huge shows in London at the O2 Academy Brixton.

He’ll wind up the latest tour on November 28 in Brighton at the city’s Centre venue.

See Rag’n’Bone Man’s newly-announced UK tour dates below.

November

15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

21 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

24 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

28 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

Tickets for the newly-announced shows go on general sale on Friday (July 7) at 10am.

Speaking back in February, Rag’n’Bone Man revealed that he is already working on the follow-up to ‘Human’.

“I don’t really like to stand in one spot,” he told NME. “People say that you have your lane or a certain type of music. I don’t believe that. You choose your own lane, whichever one you want, then the people decide whether it’s good or not.

“I want to take [my sound] everywhere. I’ve only touched on what I want to do. I can’t say exactly, but we’ll see.”