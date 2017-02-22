Rag’N’Bone Man looks back on the success of ‘Human’ and ahead to his next album

The 'Human' star picked up two prizes at the NME Awards 2017

Before he picked up the Brit Award for British Breakthrough, Rag’N’Bone Man revealed that he still can’t believe the success of his debut ‘Human’ – and that he’s already looking ahead to his next album. Watch our video interview above.

The Brits Critics Choice winner has enjoyed a whirlwind year – with his acclaimed album ‘Human‘ already claiming the title of fastest-selling debut of the decade.

“Aye, I’ve done few – I’ve been down the market selling them,” he told NME. “I think we ran out of physical ones. My dad was on the blower to me and was like ‘oh by the way, I’ve been in the supermarket and there’s none of your albums left’. It’s mad really, I never thought we’d do this well.”

And he’s already thinking of how he’s going to evolve his sound from here.

“I don’t really like to stand in one spot,” he told NME. “People say that you have your lane or a certain type of music. I don’t believe that. You choose your own lane, whichever one you want, then the people decide whether it’s good or not.

“I want to take [my sound] everywhere. I’ve only touched on what I want to do. I can’t say exactly, but we’ll see.”

He added: “Rag ‘N’ Bone Man is for everybody,” he told NME, “like Wu Tang is for the children.”