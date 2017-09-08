Rag ‘n’ Bone Man to headline Edinburgh Hogmanay

Tickets go on sale Tuesday

The musician Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, otherwise known as Rory Charles Graham, is to headline the Edinburgh Hogmanay Celebrations this year.

The event will take place on New Years Eve in the West Princes Street Gardens, with 10,000 tickets going on sale Tuesday.

In a statement, Graham said, “Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show.”

Edinburgh’s culture and communities convener, Donald Wilson, called Rag ‘n’ Bone Man a “great coup for our world-famous Concert in the Gardens.”

The show will run between 7pm on the 31st December and 1am on New Years Day, and will be accompanied by the classic Hogmanay street party celebrations.

At midnight, an extended firework display over Edinburgh castle will take place.

DJs, bands, dancers and other performers are also scheduled to perform at the street party, with the Hogmanay organisers looking to create a carnival atmosphere.

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man is so far the only artist to be announced, though previous performers at the event have included Kasabian, Paolo Nutini and Blondie.

In July, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man announced his UK and Ireland November tour.