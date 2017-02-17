Rag’n’Bone Man at number one with the fastest-selling male solo debut album of the decade

Bluesman tops the UK Albums Chart with 'Human'

Rag’n’Bone Man is at number one this week, scoring the fastest-selling male solo debut album this decade.

The BRITs Critics Choice Award winner tops the UK Albums Chart with ‘Human’, which has sold 117,000 copies in its first week, giving the Brighton bluesman a bigger opening week than debut albums from Ed Sheeran in 2011 and Sam Smith in 2014.

The album is also the highest-selling in its first week since David Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’. Only three acts have sold more with a debut album in their first week this decade, all groups or female: One Direction, Rebecca Ferguson and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Responding to the news, Rag’n’Bone Man told OfficialCharts.com: “A massive thank you for going out and buying my album, streaming it and making it such a success so quickly. It means the world to me. Number 1 album… smash!”

