Rag’N’Bone Man unveils stripped-down performance of ‘As You Are’

The bare bones version was recorded for Vevo Lift

Rag’N’Bone Man has unveiled a stripped-back performance video of his track ‘As You Are’. Check it out below.

Recorded live for Vevo Lift, the song from his massive-selling debut ‘Human‘ is reduced to its bare elements to the allow the bare bones of the track and Rag’N’Bone Man’s raw-edged soul to shine through.

Rag’N’Bone Man also recently revealed that he’s already thinking about his next album.

“I don’t really like to stand in one spot,” he told NME. “People say that you have your lane or a certain type of music. I don’t believe that. You choose your own lane, whichever one you want, then the people decide whether it’s good or not.