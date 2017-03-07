Rag’N’Bone Man unveils stripped-down performance of ‘As You Are’

The bare bones version was recorded for Vevo Lift
Rag’N’Bone Man has unveiled a stripped-back performance video of his track ‘As You Are’. Check it out below.
Recorded live for Vevo Lift, the song from his massive-selling debut ‘Human‘ is reduced to its bare elements to the allow the bare bones of the track and Rag’N’Bone Man’s raw-edged soul to shine through.
Rag’N’Bone Man also recently revealed that he’s already thinking about his next album.
“I don’t really like to stand in one spot,” he told NME. “People say that you have your lane or a certain type of music. I don’t believe that. You choose your own lane, whichever one you want, then the people decide whether it’s good or not.
“I want to take [my sound] everywhere. I’ve only touched on what I want to do. I can’t say exactly, but we’ll see.”
He added: “Rag ‘N’ Bone Man is for everybody,” he told NME, “like Wu Tang is for the children.”
- Read more: Rag’n’Bone Man – the full NME interview
Meanwhile, his upcoming UK tour dates are below.
Tue April 18 2017 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Wed April 19 2017 – LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu April 20 2017 – LONDON O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Sat April 22 2017 – MANCHESTER Academy
Sun April 23 2017 – GLASGOW O2 ABC Glasgow
Mon April 24 2017 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Wed April 26 2017 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Sat May 20 2017 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome