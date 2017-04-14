Rat Boy responds to being sampled on new Kendrick Lamar album

Lamar samples the artist on his new track 'LUST.'

Rat Boy has reacted to being sampled on Kendrick Lamar‘s new album ‘DAMN.’.

Tweeting the news, Rat Boy wrote; “I’m on the new kendrick album… thats mad one of my favourite artists what a compliment damn,” before adding, “big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on lust hit me up in dm xx sounds sick”

Rat Boy’s ‘Knock Knock Knock’, taken from 2015’s mixtape ‘Neighbourhood Watch’, is sampled on ‘DAMN.’ track ‘LUST.’ You can listen to both tracks below.

LUST. LUST., a song by Kendrick Lamar on Spotify

‘DAMN’ was released today (April 14). After resurfacing at the end of last month with the stand-alone single ‘The Heart Part. 4’, fans of the Compton rapper had marked down April 7 as the potential release date of the follow-up to his widely-acclaimed 2015 album ‘To Pimp A Butterfly’.

However, despite affirming on the track that his competitors had “’til April 7 to get your shit together,” the date actually signified the official announcement of ‘DAMN.’ – although the simultaneous arrival of the album’s lead single, ‘Humble’, did give fans a first taste of what was to come from the new record.

The album has now been released and, as previously reported, features credited guest spots from Rihanna and U2 on the tracklist. The full credits for ‘DAMN.’ have also revealed that the likes of Kaytranada, James Blake, BADBADNOTGOOD and producer Mike WiLL Made-It have also contributed to the record.

Read more: Kendrick Lamar – ‘DAMN.’: First-listen track-by-track review

The release of ‘DAMN.’ comes just ahead of Lamar’s headline set at the first weekend of this year’s Coachella festival in California. The rapper will perform on the festival’s main stage on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, fans have sparked rumours that another Kendrick Lamar album could be on its way as early as Sunday.