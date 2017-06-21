Rat Boy shares new song ‘Laidback’ featuring Graham Coxon

It's the latest track to be taken from his forthcoming studio debut 'Scum'

Rat Boy has released a new track ‘Laidback’, which features a guest contribution from Blur guitarist Graham Coxon – listen to the new song below.

The 21-year-old artist – AKA Jordan Cardy – is currently gearing up to release his debut studio album ‘Scum’, which is due to drop sometime in August. The full-length record will follow the ‘Get Over It’ EP, which was released in September 2016.

Following the release of ‘Scum’ cut ‘Revolution’ back in April, Rat Boy has now released ‘Laidback’.

The track is particularly notable for a guitar feature by Coxon, who follows his Blur bandmember Damon Albarn in contributing to a Rat Boy song – Albarn will feature on ‘Turn Around M8’ on ‘Scum’, as well as the already-released ‘Get Over It’.

Listen to Rat Boy’s new song ‘Laidback’ via the link below, or on Spotify here.

Back in April, Rat Boy responded to being sampled on Kendrick Lamar‘s most recent album ‘DAMN.’.

After discovering that his track ‘Knock Knock Knock’ had been sampled on the track ‘LUST’, Cardy said: “I’m on the new kendrick album… thats mad one of my favourite artists what a compliment damn,” before adding, “big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on lust hit me up in dm xx sounds sick.”