Rat Boy unveils new video for ‘Revolution’

'It's about life as a young person growing up in a post-Brexit Britain'

Rat Boy has unveiled the energetic new music video for his latest single ‘Revolution’. See it first on NME below.

Recorded at The Beastie Boys’ Oscilloscope studio in New York City, Rat Boy’s latest track picks up his punk ethos to deliver a snarling tirade against the dystopian state of the lives of young people growing up in the UK.

“The ‘Revolution’ video opens with a breaking news segment reporting the saga of the character Scum,” Rat Boy AKA Jordan Cardy told NME. “It then depicts a hyper-realistic Essex, taking normal every day things like going to Tesco or the newsagent and giving it a satirical twist. It’s a daydream in broken Britain.”

He added: “’Revolution’ is about life as a young person growing up in a post-Brexit Essex. It’s about feeling trapped.”

Meanwhile, Rat Boy’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

April

25 – Glasgow, O2 ABC

26 – Leeds, University Union

27 – Newcastle, University

28 – Stoke, Sugarmill

29 – Oxford, O2 Academy 1

May

1 – Norwich, Waterfront

2 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 1

3 – Bristol, Bierkeller

5 – Manchester, Academy 1

6 – London, Roundhouse

Meanwhile, Rat Boy made headlines over the weekend after being sampled on Kendrick Lamar’s new album ‘Damn.’

“I’m on the new Kendrick album… that’s mad – one of my favourite artists what a compliment, damn,” before adding, “big up @kendricklamar for sampling me on ‘Lust’. Hit me up in dm xx sounds sick”