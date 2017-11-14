Ray BLK’s album of ‘female empowerment’ is coming in 2018

The Sound Of 2017 - and 2018 too?

Ray BLK has revealed that her hotly-anticipated debut album is edging ever closer – with a record of ‘female empowerment’ due for release next year.

After working with the likes of Stormzy and Wretch 32 before being crowned as the winner of the BBC Sound Of 2017 poll, the rising, soulful hip-hop star has now revealed that she has a string of ‘hot singles’ to drop soon ahead of her album. Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the MTV EMAs 2017, Ray BLK said that she was glad she’d taken her time to ‘get the sound right’.

“I’m working with a lot of talented, big name producers and topliners,” Ray BLK told NME. “Also, the theme for me is about female empowerment. It’s a feminist album. Now more than ever. There’s a lot of women that are on top right now and at the front of this.”

Speaking of the ongoing discussion around the Harvey Weinstein scandal and misogyny within music and the arts, Ray BLK added: “Artists and people in the industry have always been conscious of their perception and how they carry themselves – maybe more so because of social media. Everything is seen these days. You have to be careful.”

Speaking to NME about the record back at the BRIT Awards, Ray BLK said:“It’s a slow process; I’m working on it. It’s a slow process because I like to take my time with everything and I’m very picky about stuff so I don’t know when it will be out but when it will be it will be the best I could’ve done.”

Asked of the sound and feel of the album, she added: “I think it’ll make it a bit more refined really. I think so far in my career I’ve just been finding myself and finding what it is I like and now I know how I want everything to sound, so I think it’ll have more of a classic feel.”

Ray BLK tour dates and tickets

Ray BLK’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

Saturday December 2 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Institute 3

Sunday December 3 – MANCHESTER Band on the Wall

Monday December 4 – LONDON O2 Shepherds Bush Empire