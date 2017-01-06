BBC Sound Of 2017 winner revealed

The prestigious annual list predicts the music acts set for success in the year ahead.

Unsigned artist Ray BLK has been named winner of the BBC Sound Of 2017 list, which predicts the music acts set for success in the year ahead.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter from Catford in south London joins an impressive list of previous winners that includes Adele, Sam Smith, Haim, Keane and last year’s victor Jack Garratt.

“Winning the BBC Sound Of 2017 has to be the most surprising thing that’s happened to me thus far,” said Ray BLK, whose stage surname stands for ‘Building Living Knowing’.

“I feel so honoured to have topped the list this early in my career and join such an incredible alumni of winners. Thank you so much to the BBC and all the voters! I’m particularly proud to be a part of this year’s list as it’s full of so much talent, some of whom are independent artists like myself which I really hope inspires the next generation of artists.”

‘Human’ artist Rag ‘n’ Bone Man finished as runner-up, followed by singer-songwriters RAYE and Jorja Smith in third and fourth, and rapper Nadia Rose in fifth. Check out the Top Five below.

1. Ray BLK

2. Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

3. RAYE

4. Jorja Smith

5. Nadia Rose

The BBC Sound Of 2017 list was compiled by 170 music industry figures from around the world. To be eligible, the acts can’t have been the main artist on a UK top 20 track or record prior to October 30 2016 and “must not already be widely known by the UK general public.”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Huw Stephens hailed Ray BLK’s “real, raw talent that cuts through so strongly”, while SB.TV’s Jamal Edwards called her “the whole package”.

Ray BLK recently appeared on Later With Jools Holland and released mini-album ‘Durt’ in October. She also appears on the NME 100 list of essential new music for 2017 and has collaborated with Stormzy and Wretch-32. Check out her video for Stormzy collaboration ‘My Hood’ below.