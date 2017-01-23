Ray Davies announces first solo album in 10 years and shares new single ‘Poetry’

The former Kinks man will return to solo duties later this year

Sir Ray Davies has announced his first solo album in 10 years, ‘Americana’, while also sharing its lead single ‘Poetry’.

The former Kinks frontman, who was knighted in December, has to date released four solo albums, with the most recent being 2007’s ‘Working Man’s Cafe’.

The 72-year-old songwriter has today (January 23) officially announced his return to solo recording by unveiling the title and cover art for his fifth solo album, ‘Americana’. Set to be released on April 21 via Legacy Recordings, the title is taken from his 2013 memoir of the same name and, as well as new songs, ‘Americana’ will also feature spoke-word passages from the memoir.

The album has been co-produced by Guy Massey and John Jackson, and is set to be the first of two volumes of new music to be released by Davies this year.

Getty

Backed by the alt-country band The Jayhawks, Davies has also released its lead single, ‘Poetry’. Listen to the new song via NPR here.

See the full tracklist for ‘Americana’ below.

1. Americana

2. The Deal

3. Poetry

4. Message From The Road ft. Karen Grotberg of The Jayhawks

5. A Place In Your Heart

6. The Mystery Room

7. Silent Movie

8. Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboys

9. Change For Change

10. The Man Upstairs

11. I’ve Heard That Beat Before

12. A Long Drive Home To Tarzana

13. The Great Highway

14. The Invaders

15. Wings Of Fantasy