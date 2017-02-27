Listen to former Arsenal player Ray Parlour cover Stormzy’s ‘Shut Up’

The Croydon MC also christened the midfielder 'Ray Pizzy'

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has recorded a cover of Stormzy‘s ‘Shut Up’, a rendition which the Croydon MC described as “incredible.”

Stormzy is currently promoting his debut album, ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, which was finally released on Friday (February 24). The grime artist spent much of that day performing in his native London, with three surprise pop-up shows taking place in the capital to celebrate the new album’s release.

The MC guested on talkSPORT earlier today (February 27) as part of the promotional run, where he was treated to an unexpected cover version of his 2015 song ‘Shut Up’ from the radio show’s contributor Ray Parlour.

The former Arsenal midfielder, who made 339 appearances during a 12-year spell at the north London club, surprised Stormzy by unveiling his “debut rap track” ‘Invincibles’, which used the instrumental which has now become synonymous with ‘Shut Up’. The track makes numerous references to Arsenal’s successful 2003-04 season, where the team won the Premier League without losing a game – earning them the nickname ‘The Invincibles’.

Christening Parlour ‘Ray Pizzy’, Stormzy congratulated the now-pundit on his cover, saying: “That was incredible, man. That was really good.”

Listen to Ray Parlour’s Stormzy cover, ‘Invincibles’, below.

Yesterday, Stormzy stopped by the Sunday Brunch programme to cook chicken and discuss his Ed Sheeran collaboration.