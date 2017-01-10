Read Beyoncé’s interview with sister Solange

Siblings talk music, childhood, family and more

Beyoncé has interviewed her sister and fellow singer, Solange.

The piece, for Interview magazine, sees the siblings talk about music, family, childhood, being strong women, Solange’s recent album ‘A Seat At The Table’, the story behind her song ‘Cranes In The Sky’, the involvement of Master P and more.

“It is a bit strange, because we’re sisters and we talk all the time, to be interviewing you,” Beyoncé says. “But I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you”.

On having Beyoncé as her sister, Solange says: “You did a kickass job. You were the most patient, loving, wonderful sister ever. In the 30 years that we’ve been together, I think we’ve only really, like, butted heads… we can count on one hand.”

Read the full interview here.

After interviewing my mother and father for A Seat At The Table, it feels like full circle to have chosen my sister to interview me for @InterviewMag. Spoke about womanism, growing up in a hair salon, and choosing between "I could fall in love" and "No Me Queda Mas". It is one of my favorites to date. A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:25am PST

The artist, who released her critically-acclaimed third album ‘A Seat At The Table’ back in September, will tour in 2017. The singer is among the first acts announced for this year’s Primavera music festival.

‘Cranes In The Sky’, one of the standouts from Solange’s new album, was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance.

Last November, Solange was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, performing two cuts from ‘A Seat At The Table’.