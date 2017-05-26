Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude & V Festival organisers discuss security after Manchester terror attack

"We must all remain vigilant and stay strong together"

Festival Republic have issued a statement about security for music fans after Monday’s terror attack in Manchester.

Since a lone bomber killed 22 and injured 59 after an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena, BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend increased security ahead of this weekend’s festival, as have The Courteeners’ for their huge homecoming show at Old Trafford‘s Emirates LCCC.

Now the company, who organise Reading & Leeds, Download, Latitude, V Festival, Wireless, Community Festival and Electric Picnic, have said that their “priority is, and always will be, making you safe at our festivals and events,” and that “we must all remain vigilant and stay strong together”.

Saying that their “thoughts have been with everyone affected by Monday’s attack,” Festival Republic said that they were “all in complete admiration of how the city of Manchester has responded and the true sense of community that has been felt around the country, and in fact the world.”

They continued: “Since then, we have consulted with personnel at the very highest level and all the relevant Police and security groups as we carry on with the preparation for this festival season. On top of the conversations this week, these talks will continue right up until the festivals and onwards. We talk regularly with the authorities and share intelligence throughout the festival season in order to protect our fans.”

They added: “The festival perimeter, arena, backstage and off-site areas are all robustly controlled and managed by security experts. Festivals are what we do. The hundreds of staff working on these events know them inside out and have been working on them for many years.

“Your safety is our utmost concern. Please review our Personal Safety section on the festival websites and if you have any major concerns please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”