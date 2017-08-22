Here’s the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds Festival 2017

Will you need wellies or sunglasses?

Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 is set to kick off on Friday – but will it be a weekend of rain or sunshine? Check out the latest weather forecast below.

With headliners Muse, Kasabian and Eminem topping the bill alongside a line-up that includes Liam Gallagher, KoRn, Blossoms, Bastille, Major Lazer, Flume, Haim, Glass Animals and many more, one of the last major music events of the summer will descend upon the twin sites Richfield Avenue in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds over August Bank Holiday weekend.

According to BBC Weather, here is the forecast for both sites:

READING FESTIVAL WEATHER:

Thursday August 24: A cloudy and mild day, remaining dry in the evening as temperatures peak at 20°C

Friday August 25: A sunny start before mild cloud sets in, but will stay dry into the night as temperatures reach 21°C.

Saturday August 26: Cloudy but dry and warm, as temperatures reach 22°C.

Sunday August 27: Sunny and warm, with temperatures hitting a high of 23°C.

LEEDS FESTIVAL WEATHER

Thursday August 24: Sunny throughout the day with skies remaining clear into the evening, as temperatures reach 19°C.

Friday August 25: Cloudy but mild with temperatures reaching a high of 19°C.

Saturday August 26: Cloudy but mild once again, with a highest temperature of 19°C.

Sunday August 27: Ending on another dry and mild day, with temperatures reaching 20°C.

“One day, I’d love to work with Eminem,” Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME when asked about their fellow headliners. “I’ve got bags full that are perfect for him. He’s such an incredible artist. His flow is just…fuck, man. That first album for me is massive.”

He continued: “Muse are just a juggernaut, aren’t they? I have so much respect for those boys as just unbelievable musicians. All of them just play the shit out of it. It’s great to see a virtuoso guitar player. They’re the real deal.”

Frontman Tom Meighan added: “They’re both fucking amazing. They’re giants. Muse are a fuckng amazing live band and just really nice guys, I’ve got a lot of time for them. Eminem is just a fucking genius. He’s probably the best rapper on the planet. He’s so clever. I think Eminem would dig us. I dig Marshall. He’s the Elvis of rap music.”