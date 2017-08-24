This is what the Reading & Leeds Festival 2017 wristbands look like

Safe to say, they won't be this clean by Monday

As tens of thousands of music-lovers descend upon Reading & Leeds Festival 2017, those early-birds already on site have shared a glimpse of what this year’s wristbands look like.

The twin sites at Branham Park and Richfield Avenue will see the likes of Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Liam Gallagher, Bastille and many more all play huge sets over August Bank Holiday Weekend. Check out the full stage and performance times for the weekend here.

As one of the last major music events of the summer, thousands of young festival-goers will be wearing their wristbands as a badge of honour. This year’s design seems to incorporate a floral design with silhouettes of birds in flight. Leeds’ design has a white on yellow colour scheme, while Reading opts for blue on yellow.

Reading Festival wristbands:

Leeds Festival wristbands:

It’s safe to say that they won’t be looking so clean in pristine yellow by the festival’s end on Monday morning. While the weather looks set to stay mild and dry, fans should still be weary of the cleanliness of their wristbands. Many festival-goers will keep their wristbands on for years at a time – but a recent study found that might not be such a good idea.

Scientists found two year old wristband contained “a concentration of around 9,000 micrococci and 2,000 staphylococci bacteria on them”.

Dr. Allison Cottell of the University Of Surrey said: “Staphylococci are usually harmless although they can cause boils and infections of cuts and grazes, and can also cause a form of acute food poisoning if they are ingested. It would be advisable not to wear them if working in industries such as healthcare or food preparation, where there is a risk that the bacteria may spread to other people.”