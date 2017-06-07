Reading & Leeds Festival add loads more music and comedy names to 2017 line-up
Reading & Leeds 2017 have added loads more music and comedy names to the line-up, featuring the likes of Bill Bailey, Simon Amstell, Sigrid, Neck Deep and many more.
Joining the previously announced likes of headliners Kasabian, Eminem and Muse alongside Bastille, Liam Gallagher, Major Lazer, KoRn, Haim, and many more will be those set to play the Alternative Stage.
The Alternative Stage this year welcomes Sean Walsh (Reading only), Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey, alongside the likes of Jonathan Pie, Josie Long, Simon Amstell and Tape Face.
Meanwhile, new musical additions include rising one-to-watch Sigrid, Neck Deep, Manchester punks PINS, Glasgow indie heroes The View and many more. The Propaganda club night also returns, with special guest DJs Blossoms. Check out the full line-up and list of additions below.
Just added:
Simon Amstell
Bill Bailey
Katherine Ryan
Seann Walsh (Reading Only)
Tape Face
Jonathan Pie
Piff The Magic Dragon
Josie Long
Matt Richardson (Reading Only)
Neck Deep
Sigrid
The View
Fekky
67
Get Inuit
PINS
Lea Porcelain
Fizzy Blood
Baby In Vain
Otherkin
The LaFontaines
All Tvvin
K.I.D
Father
The Rubberbandits
Joe Lycett
Tiff Stevenson (Leeds Only)
Daniel Sloss
Ivo Graham
Dane Baptiste (Reading Only)
Suzi Ruffell (Leeds Only)
Iain Stirling
Elliot Steel
Sean Mcloughlin
Mark Oliver
Kiri Pritchard-Mclean (Leeds Only)
Lloyd Griffith
Pierre Novellie
Fin Taylor (Leeds Only)
Lauren Pattison (Leeds Only)
Jonny Awsum (Reading Only)
James Gill
Steve Hall (Reading Only)
Flo & Joan
Masud Milas
Wifi Wars
Hot Dub Time Machine
Propaganda w/Blossoms
Buttoned Down Disco
Rave Karaoke
Meanwhile, headliners Muse recently teased that they’d be letting their fans vote for what they’d play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds.
Reading & Leeds festival 2017 takes place at Branham Park in Leeds and Richfield Avenue in Reading from 25-27 August over Bank Holiday weekend.