Reading & Leeds Festival add loads more music and comedy names to 2017 line-up

Reading & Leeds 2017 have added loads more music and comedy names to the line-up, featuring the likes of Bill Bailey, Simon Amstell, Sigrid, Neck Deep and many more.

Joining the previously announced likes of headliners Kasabian, Eminem and Muse alongside Bastille, Liam Gallagher, Major Lazer, KoRn, Haim, and many more will be those set to play the Alternative Stage.

The Alternative Stage this year welcomes Sean Walsh (Reading only), Katherine Ryan and Bill Bailey, alongside the likes of Jonathan Pie, Josie Long, Simon Amstell and Tape Face.

Meanwhile, new musical additions include rising one-to-watch Sigrid, Neck Deep, Manchester punks PINS, Glasgow indie heroes The View and many more. The Propaganda club night also returns, with special guest DJs Blossoms. Check out the full line-up and list of additions below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Just added:

Simon Amstell

Bill Bailey

Katherine Ryan

Seann Walsh (Reading Only)

Tape Face

Jonathan Pie

Piff The Magic Dragon

Josie Long

Matt Richardson (Reading Only)

Neck Deep

Sigrid

The View

Fekky

67

Get Inuit

PINS

Lea Porcelain

Fizzy Blood

Baby In Vain

Otherkin

The LaFontaines

All Tvvin

K.I.D

Father

The Rubberbandits

Joe Lycett

Tiff Stevenson (Leeds Only)

Daniel Sloss

Ivo Graham

Dane Baptiste (Reading Only)

Suzi Ruffell (Leeds Only)

Iain Stirling

Elliot Steel

Sean Mcloughlin

Mark Oliver

Kiri Pritchard-Mclean (Leeds Only)

Lloyd Griffith

Pierre Novellie

Fin Taylor (Leeds Only)

Lauren Pattison (Leeds Only)

Jonny Awsum (Reading Only)

James Gill

Steve Hall (Reading Only)

Flo & Joan

Masud Milas

Wifi Wars

Hot Dub Time Machine

Propaganda w/Blossoms

Buttoned Down Disco

Rave Karaoke

Meanwhile, headliners Muse recently teased that they’d be letting their fans vote for what they’d play in their setlist at Reading & Leeds.

Reading & Leeds festival 2017 takes place at Branham Park in Leeds and Richfield Avenue in Reading from 25-27 August over Bank Holiday weekend.