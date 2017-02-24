Eminem announced as third and final Reading & Leeds headliner, with over 70 more names added

He'll now also be joined by Haim, Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms and loads more

Reading & Leeds festival have announced Eminem as the third and final headliner for 2017, as well as adding the likes of Haim, Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms and loads more also added to the line-up. See the full, new line-up below.

This will be Eminem’s third time headlining the festival, having topped the bill previously in 2001 and most recently in 2013.

“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting,” said R&L boss Melvin Benn. “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner – joining Kasabian and Muse – we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up – it’s looking stronger than ever.”

Fans are now speculating as to the chances of Eminem dropping new material by the summer. Haim meanwhile, have promised a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album to be released this year – to follow-up 2013’s acclaimed debut, ‘Days Are Gone’.

Check out the full line-up below:

ANNOUNCED TODAY:

Angel

Avelino

Bear’s Den

Becky Hill

Billy Talent

Black Lips

Blossoms

Cabbage

Cadet

CamelPhat

Charli XCX

Chris Lorenzo

Claptone

Counterfeit

Dave

Dillon Francis

Eden

Eminem

Everything Everything

Fickle Friends

Flatbush Zombies

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Geovarn

Giggs

Grouplove

HAIM

Halsey

High Contrast

IDLES

Inheaven

J Hus

Jaguar Skills

James Organ

Katy B (DJ Set)

King Nun

Klose One

Lethal Bizzle

Louis Berry

Majestic

Mallory Knox

Marmozets

Marshmello

Mic Righteous

Migos

Milky Chance

MIST

Moose Blood

MoStack

Mullally

Noisia ‘Outer Edges’

Oh Wonder

Phantogram

Picture This

Prose

Puppy

Ray BLK

Rejjie Snow

Rex Orange County

Sam Divine

Shame

Shy FX

Sundara Karma

The Amazons

The Heatwave

The Hunna

The Manor

The Pretty Reckless

The Sherlocks

TOKiMONSTA

Tom Grennan

Tom Misch

Toothless

Yonaka

You Me At Six

Young T & Bugsey

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Against The Current

Andy C

Architects

At The Drive In

Bastille

Circa Waves

Danny Brown

Fatboy Slim

Flume

Glass Animals

Jimmy Eat World

Kasabian

Korn

Major Lazer

Muse

Rat Boy

The Amity Affliction

Torey Lanez

Two Door Cinema Club

While She Sleeps

Wiley

“It’s quite something – it’s defined us along the way, from back in ’04 when we played the tent,” Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME of the honour of playing Reading & Leeds 2017. “When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we’d headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it’s going to be f**king incredible.”

When asked what fans should expect from their live show, he continued: “There’s always a twist in the tale. We grew up around the rave scene and that’s how we like to do things – to bring the carnival. Y’know, last day on Earth vibes.”

Speaking of their fellow headliners Muse, Pizzorno told NME: “They’ve been around for so long and when you see those boys live, they take your breath away. There’s not many bands like that around any more who can give you that show.”

Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now and available here.