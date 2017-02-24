Eminem announced as third and final Reading & Leeds headliner, with over 70 more names added

He'll now also be joined by Haim, Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms and loads more
Reading & Leeds festival have announced Eminem as the third and final headliner for 2017, as well as adding the likes of Haim, Migos, Giggs, You Me At Six, Blossoms and loads more also added to the line-up. See the full, new line-up below.
This will be Eminem’s third time headlining the festival, having topped the bill previously in 2001 and most recently in 2013.
“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting,” said R&L boss Melvin Benn. “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner – joining Kasabian and Muse – we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line up – it’s looking stronger than ever.”
Fans are now speculating as to the chances of Eminem dropping new material by the summer. Haim meanwhile, have promised a ‘modern, exciting and fearless’ new album to be released this year – to follow-up 2013’s acclaimed debut, ‘Days Are Gone’.
Check out the full line-up below:
ANNOUNCED TODAY:
Angel
Avelino
Bear’s Den
Becky Hill
Billy Talent
Black Lips
Blossoms
Cabbage
Cadet
CamelPhat
Charli XCX
Chris Lorenzo
Claptone
Counterfeit
Dave
Dillon Francis
Eden
Eminem
Everything Everything
Fickle Friends
Flatbush Zombies
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Geovarn
Giggs
Grouplove
HAIM
Halsey
High Contrast
IDLES
Inheaven
J Hus
Jaguar Skills
James Organ
Katy B (DJ Set)
King Nun
Klose One
Lethal Bizzle
Louis Berry
Majestic
Mallory Knox
Marmozets
Marshmello
Mic Righteous
Migos
Milky Chance
MIST
Moose Blood
MoStack
Mullally
Noisia ‘Outer Edges’
Oh Wonder
Phantogram
Picture This
Prose
Puppy
Ray BLK
Rejjie Snow
Rex Orange County
Sam Divine
Shame
Shy FX
Sundara Karma
The Amazons
The Heatwave
The Hunna
The Manor
The Pretty Reckless
The Sherlocks
TOKiMONSTA
Tom Grennan
Tom Misch
Toothless
Yonaka
You Me At Six
Young T & Bugsey
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:
Against The Current
Andy C
Architects
At The Drive In
Bastille
Circa Waves
Danny Brown
Fatboy Slim
Flume
Glass Animals
Jimmy Eat World
Kasabian
Korn
Major Lazer
Muse
Rat Boy
The Amity Affliction
Torey Lanez
Two Door Cinema Club
While She Sleeps
Wiley
“It’s quite something – it’s defined us along the way, from back in ’04 when we played the tent,” Kasabian guitarist Serge Pizzorno told NME of the honour of playing Reading & Leeds 2017. “When we played in 2012 it was such a special honour because it was the first time we’d headlined a major festival. It was phenomenal. With these new tunes, it’s going to be f**king incredible.”
When asked what fans should expect from their live show, he continued: “There’s always a twist in the tale. We grew up around the rave scene and that’s how we like to do things – to bring the carnival. Y’know, last day on Earth vibes.”
Speaking of their fellow headliners Muse, Pizzorno told NME: “They’ve been around for so long and when you see those boys live, they take your breath away. There’s not many bands like that around any more who can give you that show.”
Reading & Leeds festival takes place from 25-27 August over the Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now and available here.