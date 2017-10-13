Real Estate say they fired guitarist Matt Mondanile after “allegations of unacceptable treatment of women”

Mondanile parted ways with the New Jersey band in May 2016

Real Estate have released a statement, saying that they fired their former guitarist Matt Mondanile after allegations surfaced of his alleged “unacceptable treatment of women”. Mondanile has denied any wrongdoing.

The New Jersey indie band parted ways with Mondanile (also known for his solo project Ducktails) in May 2016, with a statement at the time suggesting that Mondanile was “focusing on his own Ducktails project”.

Now the group has released a statement, which reads: “Matt Mondanile was fired in February 2016 when allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention. While we urged him to seek counseling at the time of termination, we are no longer in contact. We feel that any abuse of one’s power or status to victimise another is completely unacceptable. We applaud the courage of the women who came forward to make us aware so that we could address the issue head on.”

Mondanile has not publicly responded to the claims but Pitchfork reports that he denied any wrongdoing during a phone conversation.

Since his departure from Real Estate, Mondanile has also parted ways with their label Domino, releasing his most recent Ducktails album ‘Jersey Devil’ on his own New Images imprint.

“Domino didn’t want to put it out,” he recently said of his latest LP. “Also now I have full control and I can just do whatever I want to and get all the money to my dome.”

Speaking to New York Daily News last month, Mondanile said of life after his departure from Real Estate: “It’s way easy for me to just do anything I want and not have to do the lame stuff I would have to do with them. Like, play a crappy jam band festival in Arizona.”

Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney hinted at tensions with Mondanile in an interview with Uproxx earlier this year, saying Mondanile’s exit was caused by “stuff that I don’t necessarily want to talk about.”

A former publicist for Mondanile has told Spin that they stopped working with him after hearing similar accusations, saying: “When I heard these allegations I spoke with the label and told them I could no longer work with him. The label suggested they would be doing the same. The band firing came later I believe. That was the end of my dealings with him. We never had contact again. He unfollowed me on social media, etc.”

Real Estate’s most recent album ‘In Mind’ was released in March. It was their first record since Mondanile’s departure.