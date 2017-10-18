Record Store Day announces Black Friday 2017 release list

The new releases will go on sale on November 24

The full list of Record Store Day releases for Black Friday has been announced.

With Black Friday set to fall on November 24 this year, the team behind the annual celebration of records have published the full list of releases that will come out in the US on the unofficial ‘shopping holiday’.

Over 150 records will be released in the US on Black Friday next month, including two 7″ records from Paul McCartney, a double-picture disc of Gorillaz‘s ‘Humanz’, and a new EP from At The Drive-In.

Three types of release will feature on Record Store Day’s Black Friday run in the US:

Exclusives: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

These titles are physically released only at indie record stores. RSD First : These titles are found first at indie record stores, but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

: These titles are found first at indie record stores, but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future. Small run/Regional List: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the US.

See the full list of Record Store Day Black Friday US releases here. Details of the UK’s Black Friday exclusives have yet to be announced.

The Black Keys‘ frontman Dan Auerbach will release ‘Good Sound Comes Back Around Vol. 1’, a 7″ sampler from his label Easy Eye Sound, on Record Store Day Black Friday.