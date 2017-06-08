Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Anthony Keidis: ‘I don’t judge Chris Cornell for committing suicide’

'I don’t know that kind of pain. Obviously it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave'

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ frontman Anthony Keidis has spoken out about the suicide of his friend and former touring partner Chris Cornell, saying that he ‘doesn’t judge him’ for taking his own life.

Now in a new interview with SONiC, Keidis has spoken out about Cornell’s mental health struggles, and their long-term friendship.

“He is of our generation, so he’s someone I’ve been conscience of I guess since the mid 80’s,” said Keidis. “You never expect a contemporary who is alive and well and still playing to suddenly check out like that. I can’t say I took him for granted, but it was kind of shocking. We have a relationship with him and the rest of Soundgarden, because we went on tour with them in 1992 on Lollapalooza. They were just a bunch of sweethearts, and we got to see them constantly.”

He added: “It was nice to see them back together, and crushing to know that he was in a painful place in his mind to the point where he could want to take his own life. And I don’t judge him for that, because I don’t know that kind of pain. Obviously it has to be overwhelming in order to want to leave. Bless his family, he left the world a better place.”

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: