Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers cover ‘Seasons’ in tribute to Chris Cornell

The Californian band's guitarist Josh Klinghoffer performed the track in memory of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave singer

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell at their show in Indianopolis last night (May 18) by performing the singer’s track ‘Seasons’ – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

The music world united in grief yesterday after the tragic news of Cornell’s passing broke. He was found dead in his hotel room after a show in Detroit on Wednesday (May 17). He was 52.

The Chilis delivered their own tribute to the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman last night during their gig at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with guitarist Josh Klinghoffer taking centre stage to perform a rendition of Cornell’s ‘Seasons’. The track featured on the soundtrack to the 1992 film Singles.

Watch fan-shot footage of Klinghoffer’s performance of ‘Seasons’ below, via YouTube user Zeke005.

In the wake of the news of Cornell’s death, fans of the singer built an impromptu memorial to the singer at the Seattle Sound Garden – the park from which Cornell’s band took their name.

Tributes from the music world, meanwhile, included a eulogy from Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, who wrote: “You have inspired me in many ways you could never have known. Your talent was pure and unrivaled. Your voice was joy and pain, anger and forgiveness, love and heartache all wrapped up into one. I suppose that’s what we all are. You helped me understand that.”