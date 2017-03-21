Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers honour Chuck Berry by covering ‘Johnny B. Goode’

The rock'n'roll pioneer died on Saturday (March 18) aged 90

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry last weekend by performing a cover of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ during the show in Vancouver.

The rock’n’roll pioneer passed away on Saturday from natural causes, aged 90. Tributes have poured in for the artist, with the Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger declaring that Berry’s music “is ingrained inside us forever.”

During their gig at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Saturday night (March 18), the Chili Peppers gave a surprise rendition of Berry’s 1958 classic before seguing into their song ‘Me and My Friends’. The band followed Green Day in playing a live cover of ‘Johnny B. Goode’ during their set as a tribute to Berry.

Watch fan-shot footage of the Red Hot Chili Peppers covering Chuck Berry’s ‘Johnny B. Goode’ below.

Elsewhere, Berry’s family released a statement following the confirmation of his passing that detailed plans regarding the release of the rock’n’roll legend’s final album.

“For months now plans have been in place, and preparations have been made with our friends at Dualtone Records, to reveal further details and music from the album this week,” the statement revealed. “As a tribute to Chuck Berry, and with gratitude to his fans around the world, we will be following through on those plans in the coming days.”

