Red Hot Chili Peppers cover The Stooges, Funkadelic and Stevie Wonder as they close The Meadows 2017
The Californian band headlined the third and final day of the NYC festival
Red Hot Chili Peppers included a trio of covers in their set as they headlined the second edition of The Meadows.
The New York festival took place at Citi Field in Queens and also featured performances from the likes of Jay-Z, Gorillaz, Sky Ferreira, Nas, LL Cool J, De La Soul and more across the weekend.
The Californian band closed out the third and final day tonight (September 17) with a set that spanned their career. Beginning with ‘Can’t Stop’, they played 18 songs during their 90-minute performance.
“There are two kinds of people in the world,” bassist Flea told the crowd after ‘Dark Necessities’. “There’s the kind who know we’re all connected and the kind who don’t. This song is for those people who understand that we’re all connected and nothing will ever separate us.” The band then launched into a cover of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.
After ‘Go Robot’, he apologised to the audience for technical difficulties on stage. “I feel like my brain’s being scraped on sandpaper by Satan,” he said. ‘Californication’ followed to huge cheers, which was then succeeded by an instrumental cover of Funkadelic’s ‘What Is Soul?’.
Following ‘Aeroplane’, Flea took the opportunity to recall the time he got crabs from sleeping on a couch on an early tour. “I came home and I had to swear to my wife I didn’t sleep with anyone, I just slept on a couch,” he said. Frontman Anthony Kiedis asked “Was there anyone on the couch with you?”, to which Flea replied: “No, I was alone. It was in the south.”
Ahead of ‘Under The Bridge’, the group performed one final cover – Stevie Wonder’s ‘Higher Ground’ – as well as a snatch of the riff from The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’. The main set concluded with ‘By The Way’, before a short encore that consisted of ‘Goodbye Angels’ and ‘Give It Away’.
Red Hot Chili Peppers played:
‘Can’t Stop’
‘Dani California’
‘Scar Tissue’
‘Dark Necessities’
‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
‘Right On Time’
‘Go Robot’
‘Californication’
‘What Is Soul?’
‘Aeroplane’
‘Don’t Forget Me’
‘Sick Love’
‘Higher Ground’
‘By The Way’
‘Goodbye Angels’
‘Give It Away’