Red Hot Chili Peppers cover The Stooges, Funkadelic and Stevie Wonder as they close The Meadows 2017

Red Hot Chili Peppers included a trio of covers in their set as they headlined the second edition of The Meadows.

The New York festival took place at Citi Field in Queens and also featured performances from the likes of Jay-Z, Gorillaz, Sky Ferreira, Nas, LL Cool J, De La Soul and more across the weekend.

The Californian band closed out the third and final day tonight (September 17) with a set that spanned their career. Beginning with ‘Can’t Stop’, they played 18 songs during their 90-minute performance.

“There are two kinds of people in the world,” bassist Flea told the crowd after ‘Dark Necessities’. “There’s the kind who know we’re all connected and the kind who don’t. This song is for those people who understand that we’re all connected and nothing will ever separate us.” The band then launched into a cover of The Stooges’ ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’.