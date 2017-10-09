Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist cover Tom Petty’s ‘A Face In The Crowd’

Josh Klinghoffer took on the 'Full Moon Fever' track at Austin City Limits festival

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer covered Tom Petty during the band’s Austin City Limits festival headline set at the weekend.

Petty passed away a week ago (October 2) at the age of 66. Since his death, the likes of Coldplay, The Killers, The National and Father John Misty have all covered his music live.

During their headline set at Austin City Limits festival, RHCP dedicated their cover of Funkadelic‘s “What is Soul?’ to Petty, with frontman Anthony Kiedis saying: “Tom Petty, if you’re looking down, this one’s for you, brother. You did not die in vain.”

Guitarist Klinghoffer later delivered a solo cover of Petty’s ‘Full Moon Fever’ track ‘A Face In The Crowd’. Watch footage of his rendition below.

Tributes have poured in from Petty’s musical contemporaries including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Petty’s death was confirmed by Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Dimitriades confirmed Petty’s death on behalf of the performer’s family.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

As well as his career with the Heartbreakers, Petty also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Along with the tributes from Petty’s musical contemporaries, his daughter Kimberly Violette also shared her experiences of her father, recalling how she had been present at Petty’s last ever gig at the Hollywood Bowl two weeks ago.

“One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats”, she said.

“I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark ,sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs. This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life, my father loves music more than anything and always put music first.”