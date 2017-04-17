Watch Redditor drink a vinyl record milkshake after losing bet about Kendrick Lamar

The user bet the rapper would release a second album over Easter

A Reddit user has eaten a vinyl record milkshake after losing a bet about whether Kendrick Lamar would release a second album over Easter.

The rapper released ‘DAMN.’ on Friday (April 14), with a fan theory suggesting that that another record would follow on Easter Sunday.

A Redditor by the name of /u/Cousin Tyrone said that he would eat his vinyl record of Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ if Kendrick didn’t release a second album at Easter.

When Lamar failed to drop a follow-up release, Tyrone uploaded a video of himself blending the record into a milkshake and drinking it.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar closed out the first weekend of Coachella festival on Sunday (April 16) with a headline performance featuring a large amount of material from his latest album ‘DAMN.’ The performance marked the live debuts of the eight songs he played from his fourth studio album.

Lamar opened his set with the controversial Fox News segment that lambasted Lamar for his lyrics in the 2015 track, ‘Alright’. Kendrick was also joined by Travis Scott to perform ‘Goosebumps’ – a track from Scott’s second album that features Lamar. Later on, fellow TDE member Schoolboy Q appeared to perform ‘THat Part’ from Q’s ‘Blank Face’ album. Following that, Future made an appearance to perform ‘Mask Off’ while Kendrick took the role of his hype man.