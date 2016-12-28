A Reddit user has found Tyler, The Creator’s 2008 MySpace page, featuring six unreleased songs

The page is listed under the name "I Smell Panties"

A Reddit user has found Tyler, The Creator’s old MySpace page from 2008.

The rapper’s profile on the old social networking site contains six unreleased songs from the early days of his old collective, Odd Future.

The page is under the name “I Smell Panties”. The tracks have names such as ‘Bring The Hi Hat In’, ‘Lilo Fucks Stitch’ and ‘Lisa’. You can listen to them on Tyler’s MySpace page here, via Billboard.

The former Odd Future member hasn’t released anything since 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb’.

Meanwhile, the rapper is the focus of a new documentary about the making of the record due for release next year.

Produced by Illegal Civilisation Cinema, the new film follows the Odd Future founder for a behind-the-scenes look at how he made his fourth studio album, 2015’s ‘Cherry Bomb’.

The trailer sees various shots of Tyler in the studio, at times collaborating with a number of high-profile guests who featured on ‘Cherry Bomb’. The likes of Kanye West (who compares Tyler to director Spike Jonze), Lil Wayne, Pharrell and ScHoolboy Q can all be seen in the trailer, with all of those artists going on to feature on songs from Tyler’s most recent album. Regular touring partner A$AP Rocky is also seen backstage with Tyler at one point prior to a show.

Watch the trailer for Cherry Bomb: The Documentary above.

The first ten minutes of the film was premiered at Tyler’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival, which took place in Los Angeles in November. A full release of Cherry Bomb: The Documentary will arrive on DVD in January 2017.