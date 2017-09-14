R.E.M. announce 25th anniversary ‘Automatic For The People’ reissue

The iconic 1992 album will be released in a variety of formats

R.E.M. have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their iconic album ‘Automatic For The People’.

Featuring singles ‘Losing My Religion’, ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘Man On The Moon’, the 1992 album became one the band’s most iconic LPs and has currently sold over 18million copies worldwide.

It will feature the album in its entirety mixed in Dolby Atmos by original ‘Automatic For The People’ producer Scott Litt and engineer, Clif Norrell. It also marks the first time an album has been commercially released in this format.

See the announcement video below.

Arriving on November 10, the album will be released in a variety of formats. A 4-disc Deluxe Edition will include 20 previously unreleased demos from the ‘Automatic For The People’ sessions. The reissue will also feature bonus track ‘Photograph’ featuring Natalie Merchant.

The band have shared one of those demos – ‘Mike’s Pop Song’ – which you can hear below.

Mike’s Pop Song – Demo Mike’s Pop Song – Demo, a song by R.E.M. on Spotify

The Deluxe Anniversary Edition comes in a 12″ x 12″ lift-top box and features an all-new 60-page book, offering never-before-seen photos by Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel, plus new liner notes by Scottish music journalist Tom Doyle. You can see a picture of the Deluxe Anniversary Edition below.

Also included in both the 2-disc 25th Anniversary and Deluxe Edition of the album is a full live set from R.E.M’s show at the Live At The 40 Watt Club on November 19th, 1992. It was their only live show that year.

Speaking of ‘Automatic For The People,’ bassist Mike Mills said: “Mortality is a theme that writers have chosen to work with throughout time. It speaks of the fragility and beauty of life and living life to the fullest in the present moment. It happens all too quickly and we all know that. I think it’s our most cohesive record…It’s the strongest from first to last.”