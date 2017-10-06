Listen to unreleased R.E.M. song ‘Devil Rides Backwards’

It will feature on the 25th anniversary 'Automatic For The People' reissue

R.E.M. have shared an unreleased demo from their upcoming 25th anniversary reissue of iconic album ‘Automatic For The People’.

Featuring singles ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘Man On The Moon’, the 1992 album became one the band’s most iconic LPs and has currently sold over 18million copies worldwide.

The forthcoming reissue feature the album in its entirety mixed in Dolby Atmos by original ‘Automatic For The People’ producer Scott Litt and engineer, Clif Norrell. It also marks the first time an album has been commercially released in this format.

Arriving on November 10, the album will be released in a variety of formats. A 4-disc Deluxe Edition will include 20 previously unreleased demos from the ‘Automatic For The People’ sessions. The reissue will also feature bonus track ‘Photograph’ featuring Natalie Merchant.

Having already shared one of the demos, ‘Mike’s Pop Song’, you can hear now hear another called ‘Devil Rides Backwards’ below:

The Deluxe Anniversary Edition of the reissue comes in a 12″ x 12″ lift-top box and features an all-new 60-page book, offering never-before-seen photos by Anton Corbjin and Melodie McDaniel, plus new liner notes by Scottish music journalist Tom Doyle.

Also included in both the 2-disc 25th Anniversary and Deluxe Edition of the album is a full live set from R.E.M’s show at the Live At The 40 Watt Club on November 19th, 1992. It was their only live show that year.

Speaking of ‘Automatic For The People,’ bassist Mike Mills recently said: “Mortality is a theme that writers have chosen to work with throughout time. It speaks of the fragility and beauty of life and living life to the fullest in the present moment. It happens all too quickly and we all know that. I think it’s our most cohesive record…It’s the strongest from first to last.”