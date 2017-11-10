Watch REM live in conversation with NME

Celebrate 25 years of 'Automatic For The People'

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Automatic For The People‘, NME will be hosting a live Q&A with REM today (Friday November 10).

Today sees the release of the 25th anniversary edition of the art-rock veteran’s classic 1992 record – featuring the likes of ‘Man On The Moon’, ‘Everybody Hurts’, ‘The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonight’ and ‘Nightswimming’.

To celebrate the reissue of this landmark album, NME will be staging a live Q&A with the band from London from 3.30pm today – which you’ll be able to view on this page and via NME’s Facebook. We’ll be discussing the lasting legacy and impact of ‘Automatic For The People’, and what it meant for REM as one of the most influential bands of all time.

“Mortality is a theme that writers have chosen to work with throughout time,” said bassist Mike Mills about ‘Automatic For The People’. “It speaks of the fragility and beauty of life and living life to the fullest in the present moment. It happens all too quickly and we all know that. I think it’s our most cohesive record…It’s the strongest from first to last.”