REM’s Peter Buck joins Coldplay to cover ‘Free Fallin” in tribute to Tom Petty

Following the death of rock icon Tom Petty last night, Coldplay invited former REM guitarist Peter Buck on stage to perform a cover of ‘Free Fallin’ in tribute. Check it out below.

The Heartbreakers frontman died following a cardiac arrest and being rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. He was 66-years-old.

To honour Peter, Coldplay held a minute’s silence at their show at Moda Center Portland before Buck took to the stage to lend guitar duties on a rendition of the 1989 classic ‘Free Fallin’. The band then shared footage of the performance on their Twitter account.

Coldplay’s cover follows a message from Bob Dylan, as well as tributes from the likes of Ryan Adams, Carole King, Jack Antonoff, Matty Healy, and many more.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

As well as his career with the Heartbreakers, Petty also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.