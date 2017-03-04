Remy Ma says she didn’t ‘target’ Nicki Minaj on diss track ‘shETHER’

The song reignited a long feud between the pair

Remy Ma has explained why she dissed Nicki Minaj on her tracks ‘shETHER’ and ‘Another One’.

Six-minute song ‘shETHER’ features several references to Minaj, including her interaction with Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs. Remy raps, “How are you on the VMAs acting like you hood?/Way across the stage, talking ’bout “Miley, what’s good?” The cover art features a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, which is one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Remy Ma appeared on Wendy Williams alongside Fat Joe yesterday (March 4). Ma was dressed in a black dress and black veiled hat, which the host compared to a funeral outfit. “My grandmother always told me to never speak ill of the dead,” Ma replied.

When asked why she targeted Minaj on ‘shETHER’, Ma responded: “It wasn’t that she was targeted. People don’t understand. I hear people like, ‘We’re waiting for [Nicki’s] response.’ [‘shETHER’] was a response. She started [the beef].

“I feel like it’s weird because she’s been doing this to a lot of females from Lil’ Kim to Mariah [Carey] to Taylor [Swift] to [Miley Cyrus], and no one says anything.”

Ma also said, as Rolling Stone reports, that the track wasn’t inspired by anything Minaj had done to her directly, but by her reputation “behind-the-scenes”.

“This person, just based on what I’m witnessing, is not a nice person,” Ma told host Williams. “It was the behind-the-scenes things that you people will never know about … trying to keep me off of red carpets, trying to make sure awards don’t go to me or she’s not going to be in attendance, or trying to get people to make bad reports about my album sales, or just anything that I’m doing to make me look less and make her look better.

“I have a problem,” she added. “When you’re trying to stop my bag, when you’re trying to stop me from taking care of my children, now, I have a problem with that.”

Minaj responded to the diss track last week by posting an image of the sales figures for Remy’s recent track ‘Plato O Plomo’ with Fat Joe. However, the post is now unavailable. Minaj also posted a video of Beyonce’s track ‘Darling Nicki’ (an adaptation of the Prince song ‘Dear Nikki’), where the popstar calls her “the rap queen”.