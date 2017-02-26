Remy Ma releases Nicki Minaj diss track – ‘shETHER’

The artwork features a blood-spattered Barbie doll

The rapper Remy Ma has released a diss track thought to be directed at Nicki Minaj.

The song, ‘shETHER’, was released on Saturday, and features the lyrics “Fuck Nicki Minaj” in the introduction.

The six-minute song features several references to Minaj, including her interaction with Miley Cyrus at the 2015 VMAs. Remy raps, “How are you on the VMAs acting like you hood?/Way across the stage, talking ’bout “Miley, what’s good?” The cover art features a blood spattered barbie doll with pink hair, one of Minaj’s most recognisable looks.

Remy Ma is a member of the rap group Terror Squad. The pair are thought to have fallen out in 2016 following Remy’s release from jail. Remy’s track ‘Wait a Minute (Remix)’ was thought by some to be a diss track directed towards Minaj. Likewise, Gucci Mane’s new track ‘Make Love’ features lyrics by Nicki (“Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here? One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch, where?”) possibly referencing Remy.

Minaj responded by posting an image of the sales figures for Remy’s recent track ‘Plato O Plomo’ with Fat Joe. However, the post is now unavailable. Minaj also posted a video of Beyonce’s track ‘Darling Nicki’ (an adaptation of the Prince song ‘Dear Nikki’), where the popstar calls her “the rap queen”.

Minaj recently teamed up with Jason Derulo and Ty Dollar Sign for the track ‘Swalla’.