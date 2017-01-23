Republican politician wants Madonna arrested for ‘blowing up the White House’ speech

Singer delivered anti-Trump speech at Women's march in Washington DC

Madonna should be arrested for saying she had considered “blowing up the White House”, says a leading Republican politician.

The singer delivered a speech at this weekend’s Women’s March on Washington DC. Addressing the crowd on Saturday (January 21), Madonna shared her dismay at seeing Donald Trump become President, saying: “I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything.”

“We cannot fall into despair,” she added. “As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, “We must love one another or die.” I choose love. Are you with me?”

Former Republican House of Representatives speaker Newt Gingrich has now said on Fox News that the star “ought to be arrested”.

“What you have is an emerging left-wing fascism. She’s part of it, and I think we have to prepare to protect ourselves,” Gingrich said. “The truth is, she ought to be arrested.”

Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 22), Madonna wrote that she wanted to “clarify some important things” about her speech.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in it’s entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she continued, before adding later: “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

“However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything,” Madonna then wrote. “And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

However, Gingrich had claimed that Madonna was simply changing her tune because she “now understands she’s at risk”.