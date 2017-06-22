Republican Senator pranked with Nickelback email subscription

By another Republican Senator, no less

A Republican Senator in the US has been the victim of an online prank that saw both his work and personal accounts signed up to a number of promotional and fan Nickelback newsletters.

Senator Benn Sasse of Nebraska revealed on Friday (June 16) that a number of his email accounts had been signed up to Nickelback-related newsletters without his consent, tweeting: “It’s. Not Funny.”

In an intriguing twist, the subscriptions turned out to be the work of Sasse’s fellow Senator Orrin Hatch (of Utah, who happens to be the second-oldest serving Senator), who DM’d Sasse to apologise and take responsibility for the prank.

Tweeting a picture of a notification of new music from Nickelback, Hatch said: “Just didn’t want you [Sasse] to miss this. It must be a big day in the Sasse house.”

The exchange is just the latest in a string of recent Nickelback-related news this week.

Firstly, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor slammed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger after the latter called Slipknot a “gimmick” and Taylor’s side project Stone Sour as “Nickelback-lite.”

Calling Kroeger an “idiot”, Taylor said: “You can run your mouth all you want. All I know is I’ve been voted ‘Sexiest Dude In Rock’ wearing a mask. You’ve been voted ‘Ugliest Dude In Rock’ twice without one. Stick that up your ass.”

Kroeger also made headlines last week after claiming that people wouldn’t admit to liking Nickelback because they’re not “cool” – like Arcade Fire.