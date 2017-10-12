In response to Josh Homme’s CBeebies bedtime story, here’s Hacker T Dog reading Queens Of The Stone Age lyrics

"I close my eyes, I just can't sleep"

In response to Josh Homme‘s recent CBeebies bedtime story, now the kids’ channel have returned the favour by having their own Hacker T Dog reading out the lyrics to a Queens Of The Stone Age song.

Last week, Homme delighted children and rock-loving parents when he took over the segment to read Julia Donaldson’s short story ‘Zog’, the tale “about a heroic and good dragon that is learning to be the best he can be”.

Returning the favour, popular kid’s character Hacker T Dog has delivered a dramatic reading of QOTSA’s track ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ from acclaimed 2005 album ‘Lullabies to Paralyze‘. Check it out below.

QOTSA also made headlines earlier this week when they performed a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong‘ with their own ‘Feel Good Hit Of The Summer’ at Cal Jam 2017.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album ‘Villains‘ it out now.

Queens Of The Stone Age tour

The band’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale here.

NOVEMBER

Saturday 18 – LONDON SSE Arena Wembley

Sunday 19 – MANCHESTER Arena

Tuesday 21 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thursday 23 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Friday 24 – DUBLIN 3Arena