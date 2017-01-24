Rian Johnson shares photo of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ title sequence

The latest Star Wars episode arrives in cinemas in December.



Following yesterday’s reveal of the official title for Star Wars: Episode VIII, director Rian Johnson has shared a photo of the forthcoming film’s opening sequence.

Johnson gave fans a preview of the iconic opening crawl for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, having had to wait until it was announced before adding in the title in post-production.

“Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning,” he wrote on Instagram.

"Felt so good to drop this into the cut this morning," he wrote on Instagram.

In an announcement on Monday, the film was described as “the next chapter of the Skywalker saga”, heavily suggesting that the last jedi of its title refers to Luke Skywalker. However, some users on social media have pointed out that jedi is also plural and could refer to multiple characters.

Asked what he thought of the title in an interview, Mark Hamill said he was relieved to no longer have to keep it secret and joked about its similarity to 2003 film The Last Samurai.

“It’s funny, back when we were making the original, nobody cared,” he told AP, adding, “It’s straightforward and minimalist and I like that.”

Johnson, who also wrote the script, has also hinted that the relationship between Luke Skywalker and Rey is set to be a major part of the next movie.

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years,” he told USA Today earlier this month. “I want to see the very next moment of what happens… part of what’s she’s [Rey] dealing with is the realisation that she has this power and this gift. She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set for release on December 15.

