Richard Ashcroft announces more UK shows

The Verve man recently spoke out on the state of indie

Richard Ashcroft has announced two shows in London and Newcastle.

The singer recently confirmed that he will be playing a gig with Liam Gallagher and Manchester Castlefield Bowl along with dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds between April 18 and 22.

Now he has revealed a date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on July 1. He is also set to play the O2 Academy Newcastle on April 17.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am this Friday (January 27)

Ashcroft’s full list of tour dates are as follows:

April 17 – O2 Academy Newcastle

April 18 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

April 20 – Barclaycard Arena Birmingham

April 22 – Leeds First Direct Arena

June 30 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 01 – London O2 Academy Brixton

While he promises to play songs from throughout his career, Ashcroft recently revealed why he refuses to play certain Verve songs live.

“I think I’ve just avoided over the years the tunes I think we wrote as a collective in a way,” he said.

“These are the songs I wrote and arranged etcetera. The other ones are the ones the band wrote collectively. Yeah I wrote the lyrics and whatever, but you know Nick (McCabe) would come up with the riff or etcetera.”

Ashcroft recently spoke out about the state of modern indie, saying that he’d ‘rather listen to Rihanna than 90% of this critically-acclaimed shit’.

The former Verve frontman turned solo icon said that a song having ‘indie credentials’ didn’t necessarily make it better.

“Just because something’s kinda indie and whatever and only a few people know it, it doesn’t give it more authenticity over Rihanna’s Work work work,” he said. “I’d rather listen to the intro of her tune than 90% of the shit that is supposedly critically acclaimed or alternative rock.”

Speaking of how The Verve’s seminal hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ opened his eyes to more mainstream music, he added: “It proves to me you can do something unique and the public can still accept it and it can still be huge and popular.”