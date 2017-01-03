Richard Ashcroft: ‘I’d rather listen to Rihanna than 90% of this critically-acclaimed shit’

Andrew Trendell
The Verve man speaks out on the state of indie

Richard Ashcroft has spoken out about the state of modern indie, saying that he’d ‘rather listen to Rihanna than 90% of this critically-acclaimed shit’.

The former Verve frontman turned solo icon was speaking to Radio X, when he said that a song having ‘indie credentials’ didn’t necessarily make it better.

“Just because something’s kinda indie and whatever and only a few people know it, it doesn’t give it more authenticity over Rihanna’s Work work work,” he said.  “I’d rather listen to the intro of her tune than 90% of the shit that is supposedly critically acclaimed or alternative rock.”

Speaking of how The Verve’s seminal hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ opened his eyes to more mainstream music, he added: “It proves to me you can do something unique and the public can still accept it and it can still be huge and popular.”

Last year while completing a huge UK arena tour, Ashcroft explained why he chooses not to play certain songs from The Verve’s back catalogue.

“I think I’ve just avoided over the years the tunes I think we wrote as a collective in a way,” he told Kay, before adding, “these are the songs I wrote and arranged etcetera. The other ones are the ones the band wrote collectively. Yeah I wrote the lyrics and whatever, but you know Nick (McCabe) would come up with the riff or etcetera.”

Richard Ashcroft’s upcoming 2017 tour dates are below

Tue April 18 2017 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro
Thu April 20 2017 – BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena
Sat April 22 2017 – LEEDS first direct Arena
Fri June 30 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

 