Richard Ashcroft reportedly helped put Liam Gallagher’s new solo live band together

Richard Ashcroft has reportedly had a helping hand in putting together Liam Gallagher‘s new solo live band.

Earlier this year, the former Verve turned solo icon spoke out to reveal that he’d be playing a huge show with Liam later in 2017.

“I played a show with Noel a few months ago and I’m playing with Liam later in the year,” he said. Asked who would he pick if he had to choose between Liam and brother Noel Gallagher, Ashcroft said: “I would have to politely tell them both that I had something else on and stay at home.”

Now, as more of Liam’s solo shows continue to be announced, it has emerged that Ashcroft helped to find the musicians that make up his touring band – a source has told Radio X.

Andy Whitton/NME

The same source also revealed that Liam “wants to give fans something they’re not getting from Noel” – namely ‘Be Here Now’ era tracks and songs that include ‘Whatever’, ‘D’You Know What I Mean’, ‘My Big Mouth’ and ‘Don’t Go Away’.

Liam is also said to be practising Beady Eye tracks and rare B-sides, alongside solo material.

Meanwhile, Richard Ashcroft’s upcoming UK tour dates are below:

April 17 – O2 Academy Newcastle

April 18 – Glasgow SSE Hydro

April 20 – Barclaycard Arena Birmingham

April 22 – Leeds First Direct Arena

June 30 – Manchester Castlefield Bowl

July 01 – London O2 Academy Brixton